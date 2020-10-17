BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of people turned out for the Boston Women’s March on Saturday afternoon to oppose President Donald Trump and his U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The march began at the Boston Common. From the Common, the demonstrators marched past City Hall before finally assembling at Faneuil Hall.

It was one of hundreds of similar marches across the country on Saturday.

“This is our fight. This is our country, and they’re trying to take it away from us,” one demonstrator said.

Throughout the day, the people in attendance shouted “Protect all women!” and “Black lives matter!”

“I think this is absolutely incredible, seeing people from all walks of life, come here, and support something so important right now,” said demonstrator Brianna Sink.

The demonstrators say they’re opposed to what they call the “Trump agenda”, and that includes the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

“It’s your time to stand up. Tell this administration that you don’t agree with them, and that they can’t keep treating this country this way. Young people, this is your country, and it will only stay your country if you fight for it,” said organizer Siobhan Reidy to the crowd.

The protest wasn’t just made up of women, as many young men also showed up demanding change.

“I think we should get rid of Trump right now because he’s no good for the community,” said demonstrator Malcolm Smalls. “The reason why he’s no good to the community is because all he cares about is himself. We don’t care about him.”