BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins announced on Saturday they have re-signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year contract through the 2023-2024 season with an annual cap hit of $3,687,500.
The 26-year-old played in 68 games with the Bruins during the 2019-20 season. Grzelcyk registered four goals, 17 assists and a plus-15 rating this past year.
The Charlestown, Mass., native has played in 197 career games with the Bruins over the last four seasons. Grzelcyk has spent his entire career with the Bruins after being selected by Boston in the third round (85th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.