BOSTON (CBS) – We’re halfway through October and that means the Halloween activities are ramping up on this week’s To Do List.
HOWL-A-WEEN
Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro is hosting Howl-a-ween weekends through November 1. Activities are free with zoo admission, including trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, and opportunities for fun photos. If you can’t make it to the zoo, you can take part in the weekly virtual contests.
capronparkzoo.com/howl-a-ween-weekends/
When: October 17-18, 24-25 and 31-Nov. 1
Where: Capron Park Zoo, 201 County St, Attleboro
Cost: Free with zoo admission (Attleboro residents: Adult-$7.50/Child-$6.50, Non-residents: Adult-$9/Child-$7.50)
HALLOWEEN STORY WALK
You can read the pages of a children’s book on a Halloween story walk down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. This will be going on the 26th through the 31st but remember to pick up your story walk package the week before, which includes a map, activities, games, treats, and a book.
allevents.in/jamaica%20plain/halloween-story-walk
Where: Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
When: October 26-31st
Cost: Free
WELLFLEET OYSTERFEST
The annual Wellfleet Oysterfest all-star shuck off is virtual this year and being held on Saturday at 5 p.m. Watch as 10 all-stars compete for the championship! It’s free to attend and, in addition to finding out some recipes, you’ll hear a musical performance by G. Love.
wellfleetspat.org/20th-annual-wellfleet-oysterfest/
When: Saturday October 17 at 5p.m.
Where: Online at wellfleetspat.org
Cost: Free