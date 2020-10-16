Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must StartThe Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Edelman, Butler Among 4 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Sunday Vs. BroncosIf the Patriots play the Broncos on Sunday, four players are questionable to participate in the tilt.

NFL Says Patriots-Broncos Is Still On Track For Sunday AfternoonThe Patriots and the Broncos are still on track for Sunday's game, even with another positive test for the Patriots on Friday.

Patriots Cancel Friday's Practice; James Ferentz Reportedly Placed On COVID ListHere we go again. The Patriots have canceled Friday's practice as the team is reportedly dealing with another positive COVID-19 test.