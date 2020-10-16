Comments
ARLINGTON (CBS) – A raccoon that attacked a young child in Arlington had rabies. It happened Wednesday afternoon in the family’s backyard on Fountain Road.
The child’s mother stopped the attack and chased the animal away. The child suffered bites and scratches.
Arlington Police captured a large lethargic raccoon nearby, which tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was humanely euthanized.
“While we do not believe there is any current danger to the community, we wanted to notify residents about this incident so they can be vigilant about protecting their loved ones and pets,” Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said.
The child, who is under the age of five, is expected to be OK.