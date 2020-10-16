BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and the Broncos are set to square off at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Again.

This time they may actually play, as we’ve had nothing but good news on the COVID-19 front in Foxboro. Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were both been cleared and returned to practice on Thursday, meaning the Patriots should be at full strength this weekend.

Not that they would necessarily need to be at full strength against the 1-3 Broncos. And give Bill Belichick two weeks to get ready for any opponent, and chances are the Patriots will have a winning game plan come Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team predicts Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Broncos wouldn’t have been a problem for the Patriots last weekend, and they will be even less of a problem this weekend with Cam Newton back for the Pats.

Patriots 31, Broncos 10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

With the hopeful return of Cam Newton on Sunday, the Pats should return to the 2-1 team that we saw on offense. And overall, the Patriots are a much better team than the Broncos.

Patriots 31, Broncos 17

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

So after what seems like forever, it looks like we may have a Patriots game on Sunday. Fingers crossed!!!!

If the Patriots’ COVID-19 situation has taught us anything, it’s that from top to bottom, the Patriots now have an “us-against-the-world” mentality.

They are getting Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore back and they are playing this game at home. The Patriots are the better team and they will release a lot of frustration on Sunday.

Patriots 34, Broncos 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Broncos smell.

Boring.

Patriots 34, Broncos 13

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots would have beaten the Broncos even without Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore. Their biggest test this weekend will be putting a wild couple of weeks behind them and focusing on football. They really shouldn’t have much of a problem on that front either.

Expect a big game from Newton and New England’s ground attack, and the Patriots defense will welcome back Drew Lock with a couple of interceptions.

Patriots 28, Broncos 10

