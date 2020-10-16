Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 702 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.4%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, there are 513 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 10 from Thursday. There are 77 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 139,353 while the total number of deaths is 9,482.
There were 14,962 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,486,650 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
