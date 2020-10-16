TAUNTON (CBS) — A much-anticipated change to Massachusetts highway exit numbers gets underway this weekend. Starting Sunday, work will begin on converting signs to show new exit numbers based on mileage in order to comply with federal mandates.
Work will typically be done overnight. It starts Sunday at 8 p.m. on Route 140 between Taunton and New Bedford.
“After the week of October 18, crews will go corridor by corridor in the state also installing new exit signs,” MassDOT said in a statement. “The contractor will move to the I-195 corridor after completion of Route 140.”
The full construction schedule has not been determined, but the project is expected to continue through at least next summer.
MassDOT has launched an interactive website, NewMassExits.com, to show what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.
Crews will put up “old exit #” signs at key locations for at least the next two years, MassDOT says.
The agency has said there are several benefits to the change, including making it easier for drivers to calculate the distance to their destination and better emergency response. New Hampshire and Delaware are the only other states who have yet to implement the change.