BOSTON (CBS) – Early voting starts this weekend in Massachusetts, ahead of the November 3 presidential election. In Boston, residents will get a unique opportunity to visit Fenway Park, which has been closed to fans during baseball games this season.

The Red Sox teamed up with city election officials to open up the ballpark for voting on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18.

Residents from any neighborhood in Boston can cast a ballot there.

“Our hope was to really inspire people to vote,” said Boston Red Sox spokesperson Zineb Curran. “We are a covered, yet very open air and highly air-circulated location.”

Voters will fill out their ballots in the concourse area, and only get a quick view of the field on the way out, exiting on Lansdowne Street.

Fenway Park will be one of 10 early voting spots in Boston this weekend, and many across the state.

In Braintree, clerk Jim Casey set up an acrylic shield where voters can check-in.

“My recommendation to Braintree voters is come a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, or a Thursday,” says Casey.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin says a half million voters have already returned mail-in ballots.

“I think the rising concern of the pandemic as well as concerns about crowds on election day have caused many people to use the option of voting early.”

Turnout is expected to be a grand slam, whether one casts their ballot under championships banners or anywhere else.