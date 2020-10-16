NFL Says Patriots-Broncos Is Still On Track For Sunday AfternoonThe Patriots and the Broncos are still on track for Sunday's game, even with another positive test for the Patriots on Friday.

Patriots Cancel Friday's Practice; James Ferentz Reportedly Placed On COVID ListHere we go again. The Patriots have canceled Friday's practice as the team is reportedly dealing with another positive COVID-19 test.

NCAA Penalizes UMass For Violations In Men's Basketball, Women's TennisThe NCAA is stripping Massachusetts of victories in men’s basketball and women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid over three years.

Browns-Steelers Preview: Early Season Showdown In The Tough AFC NorthBoth the Browns and the Steelers come into this AFC North rivalry matchup with four wins and plenty of momentum.

NFL Week 6 AFC East Picks: 'Jets Worst Team In The League By A Lot Of Metrics' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWhile there are several teams off to an 0-5 start, the Jets may be the worst of them.