HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) –Restaurant-goers may have been exposed to coronavirus in Hudson, N.H. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is asking anyone who went to Fat Katz Food & Drink on Derry Road between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 to get tested for COVID-19.
Patrons were potentially exposed when one person went to the restaurant while knowing they had coronavirus and should be in isolation, and when another person went to the restaurant while knowing they should be in quarantine.
At least 17 coronavirus cases have been connected to the same outbreak, including the individual who went to Fat Katz Food & Drink.
While DHHS believes they have contacted all close contacts, others may have been exposed as well.
This comes days after the Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café in Portsmouth warned customers they may have been exposed to coronavirus between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.