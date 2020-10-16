BOSTON (CBS) – Early voting gets underway in Massachusetts Saturday and will last until Friday, October 30 in most cities and towns.
In Boston, Fenway Park is one of 21 early voting locations for residents. It will be open for voting both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters should use the Gate A entrance on Jersey Street.
Drop boxes for mail-in ballots are now set up around the city. Voters can submit their ballots in any one of the 17 drop boxes listed below by November 3.
The boxes are available 24 hours, seven days a week at the following locations:
• Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Boston (City Hall Plaza entrance, third floor)
• Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Boston (Congress Street entrance, first floor)
• East Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 365 Bremen St, East Boston
• Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library, 179 Main St, Charlestown
• South Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 646 East Broadway, South Boston
• Central Library of the Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston Street, Boston
• Honan-Allston Branch of the Boston Public Library, 300 North Harvard St, Allston
• Brighton Branch of the Boston Public Library, 40 Academy Hill Rd, Brighton
• Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, 149 Dudley Street, Roxbury
• Fields Corner Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1520 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
• Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library, 30 South Street, Jamaica Plain
• Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1350 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan
• West Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1961 Centre St, West Roxbury
• Hyde Park Branch of the Boston Public Library, 35 Harvard Ave, Hyde Park
• Parker Hill Branch of the Boston Public Library, 1497 Tremont St, Roxbury
• BCYF Menino, 125 Brookway Rd, Roslindale
• Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library, 41 Geneva Ave, Dorchester