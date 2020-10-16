FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman faces multiple charges after State Police said she led troopers on a high-speed chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike Thursday evening. They said Carla Joffre Pena, of Dorchester, was driving more than 100 mph at times and her Toyota Corolla had no license plates.

A trooper first tried to stop the Corolla for erratic driving in Millbury around 5 p.m. but was unable to. The car evaded police until attempting to take Exit 12 in Framingham where it crashed and rolled over.

According to State Police, Pena got out of the car and became combative. She was taken into custody and then med-flighted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after complaining about pain.

After being treated, Pena was taken to the Charlton State Police Barracks where she was booked on several charges including refusal to stop for police, operating to endanger, plate violation, and speeding. She spent the night there and will be arraigned in Framingham District Court Friday.

State Police also learned Pena was arrested last Sunday for driving with a stolen plate on the Corrola. She was allegedly unlicensed, uninsured, and had no inspection sticker or registration. After her arraignment on Wednesday, she picked up the car from a tow yard in Springfield on Thursday.