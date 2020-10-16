NCAA Penalizes UMass For Violations In Men's Basketball, Women's TennisThe NCAA is stripping Massachusetts of victories in men’s basketball and women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid over three years.

Patriots Cancel Friday's Practice After Another Positive COVID Case, But Sunday's Game Vs. Broncos Still OnHere we go again. The Patriots have canceled Friday's practice as the team is reportedly dealing with another positive COVID-19 test.

Browns-Steelers Preview: Early Season Showdown In The Tough AFC NorthBoth the Browns and the Steelers come into this AFC North rivalry matchup with four wins and plenty of momentum.

NFL Week 6 AFC East Picks: 'Jets Worst Team In The League By A Lot Of Metrics' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWhile there are several teams off to an 0-5 start, the Jets may be the worst of them.

Report: Patriots DE Deatrich Wise Expected To Play Sunday Vs. BroncosDeatrich Wise was held out of Thursday's Patriots practice for a non-injury related reason, but is reportedly expected to play on Sunday when the Pats host the Denver Broncos.