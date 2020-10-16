BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled the 2020 Holiday Pops series along with the winter/spring portion of the BSO 2020-2021 season.
“Though this news likely doesn’t come as a surprise—since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all our personal and professional lives—it is still a major loss for the organization and everyone who appreciates and cherishes the BSO and Boston Pops,” said a statement from the organization.
Instead, new online content will be made available from Nov. 19 through April 2021. Holiday Pops video with be offered, along with a youth and family concert.
At the end of the month, musicians will return to Symphony Hall for the first time since March 13 to record new online content while in accordance with coronavirus guidelines.