BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools has again delayed the next phase of in-person learning. Boston is currently designated as a high risk community for coronavirus, with a citywide infection rate of 4.4%.
The district announced Friday night that the start of Phase 3 of in-person learning for students in Pre-K – Grade 3 will be delayed one week, from October 22 to October 29 at the earliest.
“The health and safety of students, faculty and staff remains a top priority, and while we are confident that the preparations we have made in our school buildings make it a safe environment for in-person learning for a limited number of students, we are taking the necessary time before we bring back the next wave of students,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.
This is the second delay due to Boston’s high coronavirus infection rate. Only special need students in Boston Public Schools are learning in-person.
The rest of the phase-in calendar remains unchanged:
October 22: Students with High In-Person Priority begin four days a week (based on family preference)
October 29 & November 2: K0 – Grade 3 (Cohort B & A)
November 5 & 9: Grades 4 – 8 – secondary schools begin 6 – 8 (Cohort B & A)
November 16 & 19: Grades 9 – 12 (Cohort A & B)