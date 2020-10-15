BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore is back.
The star cornerback was on the practice field for the Patriots on Thursday afternoon, an indication that he has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cam Newton and the Patriots back to practice in full pads.
CB Stephon Gilmore is also here, signifying he has been removed from the COVID-19 reserve list.
Practice-squad DT Bill Murray also is at practice, meaning he is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list. pic.twitter.com/upnvHHbQUj
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 15, 2020
Gilmore’s activation from the list comes a day after quarterback Cam Newton was taken off the list, as both players will now be eligible to play in Sunday’s game vs. the Broncos.
The positive tests for Newton and Gilmore — along with practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray — led to the Patriots’ game being postponed last week from Sunday to Monday. But when defensive lineman Byron Cowart tested positive over the weekend, the game was moved from Week 5 to Week 6.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Thursday morning if he expected Gilmore to be activated. Belichick replied by saying “he would have to be cleared first,” an indication that Gilmore had not yet been medically cleared. That clearance apparently was given prior to the afternoon, though, which bodes well for the Patriots this weekend.