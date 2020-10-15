BOSTON (CBS) – Question 2 on November’s Massachusetts ballot is about ranked-choice voting.
A “yes” vote would give voters in most elections the option to rank candidates in order of preference, instead of selecting just one candidate. If no candidate wins 50-percent support, the candidate or candidates who receive the fewest first place votes would be eliminated and in the next round, each vote for an eliminated candidate would instead be counted toward their next highest ranked candidate on that voter’s ballot. This process would continue until one candidate receives a majority.
A “no” vote would make no change in how votes are counted.
In the video above, WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller moderates a debate between a proponent and an opponent of the bill.
Here are some additional resources.
Yes on Question 2 – yeson2rcv.com
No on Question 2 – rankedchoiceisnochoice.com
Read the Ballot Questions: – sec.state.ma.us