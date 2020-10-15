Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 568 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.3%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Thursday, there are 503 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of four from Wednesday. There are 92 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 138,651 while the total number of deaths is 9,452.
There were 14,737 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,471,688 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.