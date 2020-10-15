NFL Week 6 NFC East Picks: Don Bell Says Ravens 'Physicality' Will Be Too Much For Eagles To HandleCBS Philly's sports anchor thinks the Ravens' line play on both sides of the ball will be too much for the Birds this week.

Le'Veon Bell's Free Agency: Will Bill Belichick, Patriots Pursue Running Back?Belichick was asked directly about any potential interest in Bell on Thursday morning. As expected, Belichick didn't comment directly about the player, though he did refer to some of his past statements of praise for the running back.

Bill Belichick Sends Well Wishes To Nick Saban, After Alabama Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began his session with New England reporters on Thursday morning by sending well wishes to Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Patriots, Cam Newton Returning To Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots will finally resume practice on Thursday -- and Cam Newton will joining in on the fun.

Hurley's Picks: Disastrous Jets' Dysfunction Providing Nice Sense Of Normalcy In Otherwise Upside-Down SeasonThank goodness for the New York Jets. In these uncertain times, we need them more than ever.