CARLISLE (CBS) – Andrew Trebino and his sister Steph are now busier during the pandemic than they could ever imagined. They have a bustling, brand new face mask company operating out of their mother’s Carlisle dining room.

“The whole thing came together super, super quick,” Andrew told WBZ-TV.

It started when the pandemic hit and Andrew lost his software sales job. But the crisis gave him an idea.

“Within a week I had a prototype. I walked to Joanne Fabrics, Michaels and did super glue, I tried magnets, I tried a bunch of different things and this came to be the most efficient and simplest thing,” he said.

And then suddenly the “Handy Band Face Mask” was born.

“It’s always good to have a mask handy and if you can wear it on your wrist and make it a bracelet it’s going to come in handy much, much more,” Andrew said.

It wraps right around your wrist when you are not wearing it. The idea is you never forget it when you leave the house.

His sister, the accountant, loved it so much she quit her job and joined the team.

A small family run start up, just trying to get off the ground and out of the dining room.

They are filling orders for friends and family and the word of mouth is helping to propel this company forward and reaction has been great.

“Hopefully we can continue gaining traction and helping people out,” Andrew told us.

They also know how the pandemic has impacted people’s mental health, so they are giving a portion of the proceeds to support mental help issues.

Adults mask cost $12 and they are washable.

For more information go to HandyBandFaceMask.com