BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s office is clarifying comments about who he plans to support for president in the 2020 election. The governor was asked at a news conference Wednesday who he’s voting for.
“You know, I think I may take a pass on that one,” Baker said.
Baker’s communication’s director released a statement afterward.
“The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic,” the statement read. “He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits.”
The Republican governor said he’s not sure if he’ll vote by mail or in-person.
Baker has said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and is a frequent critic of the president. In the past few weeks he’s blasted Trump for talking about the coronavirus pandemic in an “incredibly irresponsible” way, and for not committing to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.
Trump fired back by referring to Baker as a “Republican In Name Only.”
Baker has not said if he’ll consider voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
This thinking is why we end up with the corrupt democrats. Yes Trump is a boob but the option of Biden is far worse.