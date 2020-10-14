(MARE) – McKenzi is a creative, kind young lady of Caucasian descent. She loves to cook, swim, paint, watch television, and spend quality time with her friends. McKenzi’s favorite food is macaroni and cheese. She would describe herself as a funny child who can also be a good friend. She is very loyal to those she cares about, and she remains dedicated to her interests and passions. McKenzi is also very fashionable and loves to dress up.

Those who are close to McKenzie would say that she is hard working, caring, and a good role model to others. She is very resilient and does not give up easily! Her teachers report that she does well in school and works at grade level. Her favorite subjects are art and math. McKenzi likes going to school because she enjoys learning and getting to socialize with her friends. When she grows up, McKenzi’s dream is to become a professional chef. She also hopes to be a homeowner, have a successful career, and start a family of her own.

Legally freed for adoption, McKenzi’s ideal family would consist of one or two moms with no other children in the home. Because McKenzi’s social worker believes she could thrive in any type of family, she will consider all families who express interest. McKenzi’s one wish is that her future family be caring and understanding. They should also be willing to abide by the Open Adoption Agreement with her birth parents, and also maintain contact with her siblings who are placed separately.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.