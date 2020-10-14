Bruins Reportedly Among Teams 'Most Interested' In Mike HoffmanThe Bruins missed out on Taylor Hall in free agency, but have now reportedly set their sights on free agent winger Mike Hoffman.

Patriots Call Practice Audible, Players Will Only Work Out At Gillette On WednesdayThe Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday as they begin (or rather, continue) their preparations for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. But it will not be a normal Wednesday for the Patriots.

Pastrnak, Marchand May Miss Start Of Next SeasonThe Bruins announced a trio of offseason surgeries on Tuesday, and two of Boston's top-line stars could be out of the lineup when the puck drops on the 2020-21 season.

Stephon Gilmore's Wife Says His Dinner With Cam Newton Never HappenedIt was widely assumed that Stephon Gilmore caught COVID-19 after he had dinner with Cam Newton prior to the quarterback's positive test. But Gilmore's wife says that dinner never happened.

Gordon Hayward Reaches Out To Dak Prescott After QB Suffers Devastating Ankle InjuryGordon Hayward knows a thing or two about coming back from a devastating ankle injury. So the Celtics forward has reached out to Dak Prescott, offering up some words of encouragement for the Cowboys quarterback.