BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police say they’ve arrested the man who punched a woman outside the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute last week.
The woman was standing outside the center around 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5 when a man ran up to her and punched her in the right side of her head in what police said was an “unprovoked attack.”
The woman was treated for minor injuries. The man ran off and investigators released a surveillance photo of him, hoping to track him down.
Police arrested him Tuesday evening and identified him as 36-year-old Tyler Baker of Boston. He’s charged with aggravated assault and battery.
They’re asking anyone with information about the attack to call them at (617) 343-4275.