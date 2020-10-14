SYRACUSE, N.Y. (CBS) – A Syracuse University student from New Hampshire has died in a crash on campus. Trevor Daley Pierce, a freshman from Jaffrey, was killed Tuesday evening in a collision with a trolley.
Police told CNY Central he was on a skateboard at the time of the crash.
He was 18 years old, according to the campus newspaper, The Daily Orange. Pierce graduated from Conant High School in Jaffrey earlier this year, where he ran cross country and track. He was also an Eagle Scout, according to the cross country team’s Facebook page.
Syracuse’s Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said Trevor was a political philosophy major who “will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
“This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community,” Thomson said in a statement. “We send our support, thoughts and prayers to everyone grieving and impacted by Trevor’s death.”