BOSTON (CBS) – Several people were hurt in a crash on the Expressway involving a prison van late Wednesday morning.
State Police said the Suffolk County Sheriff’s van was one of several vehicles that collided on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Mass. Ave. around 11:30 a.m.
The ramp was shut down and police said several people were taken to hospitals with “a variety of minor injuries.”
The sheriff’s department took the prisoners away from the crash scene. It’s not known how many were in the van at the time of the crash.