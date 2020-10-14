NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – There’s no denying fun looks different these days. Entertainment draws crowds, and with crowds comes Covid-19.

“It’s been a lot different trying to find different activities to do that don’t involve big groups and stuff,” one man in North Attleboro said.

Still forced apart, there’s a growing desperation to come together – safely. One new solution is bringing the entertainment to you in your car. At the Emerald Square Mall this week, that socially-distant solution came in the form of a drag show.

“Honestly, it’s so exciting to be able to come to a show like this because everything has been super restricted,” one woman said.

The family-friendly, Halloween-themed event drew longtime fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“It’s definitely different to see it here instead of binge watching it at home,” one fan said. “We went to Drag Con. We like reaching out and immersing in the culture of drag.”

Along with new fans who have jumped on in quarantine.

“2020 Covid hit, we just kind of watched it all summer long and we’ve become huge fans. We were so excited to see it came to Attleboro,” one mother said.

After enduring several months of stress and uncertainty, it’s glimpses of normalcy like this that have people feeling just plain grateful.

“We’re just so fortunate and excited to be able to be out and about,” another woman said.

“Feels really good because I’ve been trapped in the house for too long,” another fan said.