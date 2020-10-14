BOSTON (CBS) — A positive COVID-19 test for Cam Newton will likely end up costing the quarterback just one game.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Newton is “on track” to start for the Patriots when they host the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

When the Patriots return to practice on Thursday, QB Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team, per source. That would put Newton on track to start Sunday vs. the Broncos. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2020

Newton first tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2, just two days before the Patriots were scheduled to play the Chiefs in Kansas City. That game ended up moving a day later, and Newton did not play.

The Patriots’ Week 5 game vs. Denver was then postponed a day and then a week, after three more Patriots players tested positive.

In the interim, Newton has remained asymptomatic, per multiple reports. By NFL rules, he will be allowed to return to work this week, and the latest report indicates that the team is banking on No. 1 being under center come Sunday at 1 p.m.

Stephon Gilmore, who also tested positive last week, could return as well:

Update: Source tells @wbz that Patriots are more “hopeful” than “expecting” Gilmore to be at practice Thursday. Newton expected. But, it’s progress. #HourByHour #COVID19 @steveburtonwbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 14, 2020

The Patriots’ game vs. Denver had been scheduled for Week 5, but the Patriots’ uptick in positive cases forced the postponement until Week 6.

For the Broncos, quarterback Drew Lock was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, putting him on track to start Sunday, as well. Lock was expected to miss last week’s game, had it happened.