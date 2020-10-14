Comments
READING (CBS) – A Reading police officer has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges.
In February 2018, the officer, Erik Drauschke, shot and killed 43-year-old Alan Greenough while responding to a domestic violence call.
Drauschke was among the officers who responded to a report of a domestic assault at an apartment above a Main Street gas station on February 3. Greenough was unarmed.
The officer claimed self-defense. He was released on personal recognizance as long as he turns over his firearms and does not have contact with the victim’s family.