BOSTON (CBS) – Travelers will be able to get a rapid COVID-19 test at Logan Airport by November.
Health and wellness company XpresSpa Group has begun building an XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility in the Terminal E international arrival area.
Besides the rapid test, the facility will also offer a polymerase chain reaction test and a blood antibody test.
The company has already built XpresCheck facilities at JFK International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.