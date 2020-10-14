Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) – A clerk was shot during a robbery at a store in Lawrence Wednesday morning.
Lawrence Police say the man was shot once at the Adoni Solutions store on Lawrence Street and rushed to the hospital.
“He is conscious and alert and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time,” police said in a statement.
People who entered the store after the shooting told WBZ-TV that the clerk was shot in his “right-hip area”, and that the gunman was unsuccessful when he tried to steal money.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.