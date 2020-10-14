BOSTON (CBS) – Renovations on the giant Hood milk bottle outside of the Boston Children’s Museum finished ahead of schedule.
The museum unveiled the updates Wednesday morning, which included repairing the outside of the bottle and replacing the windows, awnings and lighting.
The renovations started in July and were expected to take about four months.
The landmark has been a meeting place outside the museum since it was moved there in 1977.
According to the museum, the 40-foot tall milk bottle was built in 1934 by Arthur Gagner to sell his homemade ice cream in Taunton. It was a landmark on Route 44 until it was abandoned in 1967. Hood had it fixed up and then donated it to the museum.
The museum said if the bottle was real, it could hold 58,620 gallons of milk.