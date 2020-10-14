Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts residents have consumed all types of donuts from Dunkin’ over the years, and now there’s a hot new one to try.
With Halloween approaching, Dunkin’ released on Wednesday their Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, which features strawberry icing, a mix of cayenne and ghost pepper, and red sanding sugar.
The donut will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide until December.
The WBZ This Morning team – prepared with antacids- gave a review of the new donut that you can check out on Facebook.
In addition to the spicy treat, Dunkin’ is also bringing back its Halloween favorite “Spider Donut” which is a donut with orange icing topped with a Munchkin to look like a spider.