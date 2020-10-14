Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Kimberly Clarke is voluntarily recalling Cottonelle and Gentle Plus flushable wipes because they may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause an infection.
The wipes were manufactured between February and September of this year.
The company says at this time there is a low rate of complaints like irritation, but people with weakened immune systems and pre-existing conditions are at risk because of the bacteria known as pluralibacter gergoviae.
For more information about the recall visit their website or call 1-800-414-0165.