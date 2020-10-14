METHUEN (CBS) – The city of Methuen is calling in reinforcements to make sure people are following safety guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Methuen is now in the red zone, and Mayor Neil Perry has hired a COVID enforcement officer.
The officer will walk around the city with the goal of increasing education about the virus. The officer does have the power to issue fines to people who are spotted without masks and not following the city’s guidelines. However, Perry said the fines are not the goal.
“We posted to the position for two temporary COVID officers. They are not police officers. They are people who patrol the city. They are not there to raise revenue for the city,” Perry said.
The city is still looking to hire one more enforcement officer to help focus on compliance in places like public parks, playgrounds and other large areas.