BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins missed out on Taylor Hall in free agency, but have now reportedly set their sights on free agent winger Mike Hoffman. Boston is among the teams “most interested” in Hoffman, according to Frank Seravalli of TSN.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators are also in the mix, according to Seravalli, and the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens may jump into the fray if they can shed some salary. Seravella adds that Hoffman may settle for a one-year deal worth somewhere between $5.5 and $6.5 million.
The Bruins would certainly be able add that to their books, with roughly $11 million in cap space this offseason. Hoffman would be a solid fit next to David Krejci on the Boston second line, with the 30-year-old netting 29 goals last season for the Florida Panthers. He’s scored at least 20 goals in each of the last six seasons, setting a career-high with 36 goals and 70 points for Florida in 2018-19.
A fifth-rough pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Hoffman has 172 goals and 187 assists for 359 points over 492 career games for the Senators and Panthers. He’s played in the postseason three times during his career, scoring 10 goals and dishing out nine assists over 29 games.