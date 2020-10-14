Cam Newton Update: 'Boogie Is As Boogie Does'Cam Newton has finally spoken with his own update on his health and well-being after testing positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago. Sort of.

Adam Schefter Refutes Stephon Gilmore's Wife, Stands By Report Of Gilmore-Newton DinnerLadies and gentlemen, we have got ourselves a good old-fashioned source-off.

Bruins Reportedly Among Teams 'Most Interested' In Mike HoffmanThe Bruins missed out on Taylor Hall in free agency, but have now reportedly set their sights on free agent winger Mike Hoffman.

Patriots Call Practice Audible, Players Will Only Work Out At Gillette On WednesdayThe Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday as they begin (or rather, continue) their preparations for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. But it will not be a normal Wednesday for the Patriots.

Pastrnak, Marchand May Miss Start Of Next SeasonThe Bruins announced a trio of offseason surgeries on Tuesday, and two of Boston's top-line stars could be out of the lineup when the puck drops on the 2020-21 season.