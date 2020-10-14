BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have not been as active in free agency as many fans might have hoped, but the team did announce three signings on Wednesday.
The team re-signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to a two-year NHL contract that carries a $725,000 annual cap hit. The 23-year-old was the 13th overall pick by the Bruins in the 2015 draft. He’s appeared in just two NHL games while logging three seasons of action with the AHL Providence Bruins.
The team also signed two newcomers: forward Gregg McKegg and goaltender Callum Booth.
McKegg, 28, has played for the New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in his 185-game NHL career. He has 18-15-33 totals in those games, and he scored five goals with four assists for the Rangers last season.
Booth, 23, spent last season with the Atlanta Gladiators and Greenville Swamp Rabbis in the ECHL while also playing one game in the AHL for the Charlotte Checkers. The 93rd overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Hurricanes, has a career 7-4-0 record, 2.54 GAA and .902 save percentage in 15 AHL games.