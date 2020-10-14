Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A judge will decide Wednesday if Boston teachers should have the option to teach remotely. The teachers’ union filed for an injunction after Mayor Marty Walsh paused the next phase of in-person learning due to the 4.1% positive coronavirus test rate in the city.
The pause does not include teachers of special needs students; they are still required to teach in school buildings.
The union argues that in-person work is now optional for teachers because of the infection rate. Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission insist it is safe for the city’s highest-need students to stay in school.