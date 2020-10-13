The Amazing Race is back with an all-new season and will celebrate over 1 million miles traveled as season 32 gets under way. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race pits teams 11 of two against one another in a race around the world, competing in various competitions and challenges with the winning team taking home ultimate bragging rights and a one million dollar prize.
This season, a pair of Massachusetts love birds will fly around the world together and attempt to bring the show’s grand prize home to roost. Alana Folsom is a 29-year-old internal communications associate and her partner is 31-year-old Leo Brown, a senior healthcare data analyst. In addition to all the adventure that comes along with The Amazing Race, both Folsom and Brown look forward to putting their relationship to the test.
“I hope to gain a deeper trust and better understanding of Leo, especially in high-stress situations.
My trust in myself can falter, and I want to see how much I can rely on him. We are great
complements to each other, great partners, and, yeah, I want to test that.” – Alana Folsom
“I want to convince Alana that I’m a keeper!” – Leo Brown
Tune in Wednesday nights to catch this dynamic duo run their race at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.