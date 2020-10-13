BOSTON (CBS) — It was reported last week by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore had dinner the night that Newton later found out he had tested positive for COVID-19. It was widely assumed that Gilmore, who tested positive a few days later, had caught the virus from Newton.
But Gilmore’s wife took to twitter on Tuesday to debunk Schefter’s report. According to Gabrielle Gilmore, that dinner never happened.
“There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news,” Gabrielle tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news https://t.co/k9UxrnVWoQ
— Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 13, 2020
“I’ve seen it circulating a couple times and now I’m annoyed,” she followed up a short time later.
Newton’s positive test on Oct. 2 led to that weekend’s Patriots-Chiefs game to be pushed back to Monday. The Patriots took two planes in their Monday morning trip to Kansas City, keeping the close contacts with Newton separate from everyone else. Gilmore, who was on that second plane, played the entire game for the Patriots, but two days later, tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Newton and Gilmore remain on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, but could be eligible to return as early as this weekend against the Denver Broncos.