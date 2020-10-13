Belichick: Patriots 'On Track' To Play Broncos This WeekendThe Patriots are hoping for a much more "normal" week after their last two games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

No New Positive Tests For Patriots, On Track To Resume Practice WednesdayFor the second straight day, the Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Belichick Not Sure When Newton, Gilmore Could Be Cleared To PlayCould Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore be cleared before the Patriots host the Broncos on Sunday? It's possible, but Bill Belichick isn't sure when that process will begin.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Travis Fulgham Emerging As Carson Wentz Favorite TargetThe Eagles offense has been beset by injuries, giving Fulgham the opportunity to establish a rapport with Wentz.

Bill Belichick Explains Why Cam Newton Could Be Cleared Even If He Continues To Test PositiveThere have been a lot of questions surrounding Cam Newton's availability in the near future. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained Monday that just because a player keeps testing positive for COVID-19 doesn't mean they won't be able to play.