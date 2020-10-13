Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 632 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.2%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Tuesday, there are 514 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 13 from Monday. There are 87 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 137,565 while the total number of deaths is 9,413.
There were 13,744 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 2,443,894 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.