BOSTON (CBS) — Halloween is coming up and now is the time to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters. But what’s the preferred treat in Massachusetts? According to one ranking, it’s Junior Mints.
Career website Zippia put out a map of the top Halloween candy in every state, based on Google trends. Junior Mints comes in first for Massachusetts, with Circus Peanuts being the favorite in New Hampshire and licorice taking the top spot in Maine.
Junior Mints were invented in Massachusetts and still manufactured here in Cambridge today.
Starburst was the favorite Halloween candy nationwide, according to Zippia. The country is pretty split between chocolate and non-chocolate, and the most popular candies nationwide were Twizzlers, Crunch Bars and Kit-Kats.