FOXBORO (CBS) — Gillette Stadium is set to host a mile-long drive-through holiday lights display. “Magic of Lights” is coming to the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution from Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
“The Magic of Lights drive-through experience features dazzling themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations,” a press release states.
The attractions include a “Blizzard Tunnel,” the “12 Days of Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Night Before Christmas.”
“Early bird” tickets go on sale Friday for $25 per vehicle. After that, advance reservations are $30 and $35 at the gate.
Organizers say social distancing restrictions will be enforced.
Tickets can be purchased at MagicOfLights.com