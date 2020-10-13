BOSTON (CBS) — There shouldn’t be too much change to the Celtics roster this offseason, but center Enes Kanter may not be back whenever the 2020-21 season tips off.
The big man is reportedly considering opting out of his $5 million player option with the team, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Jay King. Kanter signed a two-year, $10 million contract last July and is reportedly happy in Boston despite his reduced role in the C’s big man rotation, but job security may have him looking elsewhere this offseason.
With Daniel Theis solidifying his spot in Boston’s starting five, Kanter did most of his work off the Celtics bench in his first season with the team. He played in 58 games during the regular season, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over 16.9 minutes per game, but those minutes were cut to 9.3 per game during the playoffs as Brad Stevens leaned heavily on Robert Williams III and Grant Williams. Kanter averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds off the Boston bench in the postseason.
With the Williams duo expected to get even more run next season, that could limit Kanter’s playing time even more.
There remains a chance that the 28-year-old could pick up his player option for next season, but if that happens, Danny Ainge will likely try to find a trade partner for Kanter at the NBA Draft. Whether he opts in or not, it appears as though Kanter’s time with the Celtics could be over after just one season in Green.