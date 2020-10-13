CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Cambridge announced Tuesday it is canceling all city-sponsored Halloween events this year to minimize exposure to COVID-19. The city will also not be issuing street closure, block party or park permits to prevent large groups of trick-or-treaters from gathering.
Cambridge is urging residents to follow guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
“Traditional door to door trick-or-treating is a higher risk activity and I strongly encourage residents to consider safer alternatives,” said Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale. “We have a collective obligation this Halloween – and every day – to engage in behaviors that help Cambridge remain a lower risk community.”
Gov. Charlie Baker warned people not to have indoor Halloween parties this year.