MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — In search of the perfect retirement destination? Look no further than Manchester, New Hampshire, according to a new ranking.
U.S. News & World Report is out with its list of the “Best Places To Retire” for 2020. The biggest city in the Granite State is 14th on the list – the only representative from New England in the Top 30.
The report cites the “rolling mountain ranges and verdant forests” surrounding Manchester, and the “young and vibrant” vibe generated by the college community. U.S. News ranks Manchester highly when it comes to safety, the job market and quality of life.
Other New England cities making the retirement list were Portland at No. 33, Boston at No. 42, New Haven at No. 58, Hartford at No. 88 and Worcester at No. 91.
Sarasota, Florida took the top spot, followed by Fort Myers, Fla.; Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Naples, Fla.; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
U.S. News said it looked at happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality. Click here to see the full ranking.