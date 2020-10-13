BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have been through a bit of a whirlwind over the last two weeks, with their last two games rescheduled due to COVID-19 making its way through the locker room.

The team’s Week 4 clash with the Chiefs went from a Sunday afternoon game to Monday night, forcing the team to travel the day of the game. This past weekend’s tilt against the Broncos was pushed from Sunday to Monday, before being delayed by a week after the Patriots had another positive test on Sunday. Now, the Patriots are getting ready for the Broncos — again — in what was supposed to be the team’s bye week.

It’s all in line with the “hour by hour” approach that Bill Belichick said the team was taking on Saturday — before they had to adjust once again on Sunday. On Tuesday, Belichick was asked if he’s anticipating a more “normal” week of practice as the team gears up for the Broncos.

But as everyone has learned over the last eight months, the definition of normal has gone through some drastic changes in 2020.

“We’re on track to play on Sunday, I’ll put it that way,” Belichick told reporters Tuesday.

Hey, it’s a start. The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Wednesday, as they hope to return to their usual game-week schedule. Barring any other positive tests, they’ll practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette.

As his New England players that have gone through the scheduling roller coaster the last two weeks, Belichick praised them for being able to adapt and handle an uncertain and stressful situation.

“We’ve all gone through this year with a very flexible attitude understanding that things will change and we have to make adjustments. Everyone has handled it pretty well,” said Belichick. “Anything we’ve had to do, we’ve done. We’ve tried to make best of our opportunity and that’s what we’ll continue to do. We know we have to be fluid and flexible and that isn’t going to change. Take it day by day, and if we have to change what has been normal this year, we’ll do that. That’s the way the whole year has gone.

“Hopefully we can stay on track and continue our preparations from last week, roll over into this week with some adjustments. But those will be relatively small compared to the cope of preparation. Looking forward to getting back to playing and coaching,” said Belichick.