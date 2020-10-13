Gordon Hayward Reaches Out To Dak Prescott After QB Suffers Devastating Ankle InjuryGordon Hayward knows a thing or two about coming back from a devastating ankle injury. So the Celtics forward has reached out to Dak Prescott, offering up some words of encouragement for the Cowboys quarterback.

Report: Enes Kanter May Not Pick Up Player Option With CelticsThere shouldn't be too much change to the Celtics roster this offseason, but center Enes Kanter may not be back whenever the 2020-21 season tips off.

Belichick: Patriots 'On Track' To Play Broncos This WeekendThe Patriots are hoping for a much more "normal" week after their last two games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

No New Positive Tests For Patriots, On Track To Resume Practice WednesdayFor the second straight day, the Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Belichick Not Sure When Newton, Gilmore Could Be Cleared To PlayCould Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore be cleared before the Patriots host the Broncos on Sunday? It's possible, but Bill Belichick isn't sure when that process will begin.