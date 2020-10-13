Comments
STURBRIDGE (CBS) — A car crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge left a 16-year-old Newton boy dead. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Mass. State Police said the teen was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester eastbound when it veered to the right, hit the guardrail, then went back across the three travel lanes and off the road. It continued into an embankment and hit several trees, according to State Police.
No other cars were involved. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.