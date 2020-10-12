By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Ever since Tom Brady’s embarrassing blunder on national TV on Thursday night, the Buccaneers’ quarterback has been relatively quiet on social media. In the days that followed that loss, he shared some TB12 promotional materials on Instagram while not posting at all on Twitter.

Brady decided to end that Twitter silence on Monday in order to congratulate his pal, LeBron James, for winning his fourth NBA championship. And in what is some rare self-awareness for a superstar athlete, Brady absolutely dunked on himself while sharing that message of congratulations.

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020

That is outstanding.

For reference, Brady stayed on the field and looked perplexed while holding up four fingers after throwing an incompletion on fourth down on the Buccaneers’ failed final drive in their loss. Perhaps in a state of denial, he didn’t answer after the game if he did not know what down it was when he threw that incompletion.

It became a meme, and everything, with Steelers receiver Chase Claypool celebrating his four-touchdown performance with a Photoshopped version of himself in Brady’s body:

It does seem like The Ringer beat Brady to the LeBron punch:

Hey @TomBrady, how many rings does LeBron have now? pic.twitter.com/umKpaatDLp — The Ringer (@ringer) October 12, 2020

But credit to Brady for going along with it.

Apropos of absolutely nothing, here’s a picture of Brady and LeBron wearing massive suits at the 2004 ESPYs:

Nice.

Anyways.

Brady’s late-career adaptation to The Internet Life™ has been equally impressive to his late-30s mobility improvement as a quarterback, as the Greatest Of All Time has clearly learned that Tom Brady can’t get trolled if Tom Brady does the Tom Brady trolling himself.