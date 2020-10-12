BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox announced some updates on the team’s coaching staff on Monday, moves that will only add more speculation that a reunion with Alex Cora is in the cards.
The Red Sox announced that the contracts of Jerry Narron (Bench Coach) and Craig Bjornson (Bullpen Coach) were not renewed for the 2021 season. They have, however, invited eight other coaches back for the 2021 season:
– Pitching Coach Dave Bush
– Assistant Hitting Coach Peter Fatse
– Third Base Coach Carlos Febles
– First Base Coach Tom Goodwin
– Hitting Coach Tim Hyers
– Special Assistant/Catching Coach Jason Varitek
– Coach Ramon Vazquez
– Assistant Pitching Coach Kevin Walker
The majority of those coaches were on Cora’s staff when he was with Boston in 2018 and 2019, which will just add to the conspiracy theories that Cora will be brought back for 2021. The ousted Sox manager will be eligible to return to the Majors after the World Series after serving his one-year suspension for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The Red Sox and the skipper decided to go their separate ways following MLB’s investigation into the Astros, which resulted in Cora’s one-year ban, but speculation of a 2021 return started almost immediately following that announcement.
With Ron Roenicke getting the boot after a 24-36 campaign in 2020, the door is wide open for a Cora reunion. And with the team moving on from Narron, there is even a spot for Roenicke if he wants to return as Cora’s assistant on the bench.
There will be some competition for Cora’s services, as the Detroit Tigers have already expressed interest in him after the retirement of Ron Gardenhire. The Chicago White Sox could also jump into the mix after firing Rick Renteria on Monday.