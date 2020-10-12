Red Sox Add More Fuel To Alex Cora Speculation With Series Of Moves To Coaching StaffThe Red Sox announced some updates on the team's coaching staff on Monday, moves that will only add more speculation that a reunion with Alex Cora is in the cards.

Report: NFL Likely To Add Week 18, Possibly Week 19, Due To COVID-19NFL reporter and NFL Network contributor Mike Silver revealed that the league begrudgingly accepts that adding a "Week 18" and maybe even a "Week 19" to the season is likely an inevitable reality.

Jimmy Garoppolo Benched By 49ers, Making Patriots Prophecies Look All The More PreposterousFor years, many people believed that it was time for Tom Brady to go. The Patriots of the future? That was Jimmy's team. It was bizarre then, and with Garoppolo getting benched on Sunday, it remains bizarre now.

Report: Patriots Don't Believe They Have A COVID Outbreak At GilletteThe Patriots are placing the blame for their most recent positive coronavirus test on the NFL.

Asymptomatic Cam Newton 'Roaring' To Return To Football Field, According To His FatherCecil Newton said that Cam Newton did not suffer from any symptoms after his positive test, and that Cam is raring to get back on the football field.