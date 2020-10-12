Report: Patriots Don't Believe They Have A COVID Outbreak At GilletteThe Patriots are placing the blame for their most recent positive coronavirus test on the NFL.

Asymptomatic Cam Newton 'Roaring' To Return To Football Field, According To His FatherCecil Newton said that Cam Newton did not suffer from any symptoms after his positive test, and that Cam is raring to get back on the football field.

No New Positives For Patriots In Sunday's Round Of TestingThe Patriots had no new positive tests in Sunday's round of testing.

Rajon Rondo Becomes First Player To Win NBA Title With Boston And Los AngelesIt took 12 years, but former Boston Celtics star Rajon Rondo is an NBA champion once again. He made some history along the way, too.

NFL Encourages Players To Come Out In PSA Featuring Former Patriots OL Ryan O'CallaghanCurrent NFL players including Rob Gronkowski also appear in the video, supporting players in the league considering coming out.