BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Denver Week for the Patriots. Again. But this time it’s starting without any new positive COVID-19 tests for New England.
The team had no new positive tests in Sunday’s round of testing, ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported Monday morning.
Defensive Tackle Bryon Cowart tested positive during Saturday’s round of testing, which forced the NFL to shut down the facilities at Gillette Stadium and postpone Monday night’s rescheduled Patriots-Broncos game to next Sunday.
The Patriots had no new positive tests in the latest round of testing from Sunday, per a source.
Cowart is the fourth member of the Patriots to test positive for COVID-19 over the last 10 days. Quarterback Cam Newton first tested positive on Oct. 2, with corner Stephon Gilmore and practice squad DT Bill Murray tested positive on Oct. 6. The Patriots worked virtually for most of last week as they prepared for their game against the Broncos, and only held an in-person practice on Saturday.
The Patriots will have Monday and Tuesday off and return to practice Wednesday, barring any additional positive tests.