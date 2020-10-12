PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire restaurant is warning customers they may have been exposed to the coronavirus by a person confirmed to have the virus. Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café in Portsmouth is closed due to COVID-19 exposure among their staff. They say their entire team is quarantined and being tested.
Now health officials say any customers who sat at the bar between September 30th and October 4th during these hours should contact the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for further guidance. Their number is (603) 271-4496.
• Wednesday September 30, 2020 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
• Thursday October 1, 2020 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
• Friday, October 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
• Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM
• Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
“Please know that we have met or exceeded state and CDC guidelines in our quick and independent decision to close, test and quarantine as the safety of our staff and guests is our top priority. Our facility has been professionally cleaned and we will not reopen until it is safe and prudent to do so,” the restaurant said on its website.